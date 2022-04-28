iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $71,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.93. 1,899,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,765. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $244.16 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

