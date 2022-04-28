iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $187.48

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.48 and last traded at $188.06, with a volume of 4431897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

