iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.