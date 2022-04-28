iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Cut by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

