iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,243,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.80. The stock had a trading volume of 159,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

