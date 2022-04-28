iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $110,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $150.52. 21,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.69 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

