J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.29

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 70531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

