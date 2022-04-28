Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.22.

J stock opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

