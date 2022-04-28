Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koninklijke Philips’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Koninklijke Philips in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHG. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PHG opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822,598 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

