Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $330.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.67.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock valued at $34,015,048 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Salesforce by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

