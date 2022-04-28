Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $330.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $174.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,268 shares of company stock valued at $34,015,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,329,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 84.8% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

