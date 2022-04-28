Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $101.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNH. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 622.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 111,744 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

