JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 474,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,005. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

