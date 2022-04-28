JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:JOFF opened at $9.80 on Thursday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

