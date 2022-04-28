John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

JBSS stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.88. 193,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,655. The company has a market capitalization of $909.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

