John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.
JBSS stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.88. 193,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,655. The company has a market capitalization of $909.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
