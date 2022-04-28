John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.37

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and traded as low as $37.24. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 36,229 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

