John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.37

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and traded as low as $37.24. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 36,229 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
