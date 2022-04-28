Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $53,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 86,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.