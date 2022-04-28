JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 29,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

