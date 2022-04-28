Kalmar (KALM) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.39 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005641 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $364,738.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.82 or 0.07322456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054552 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,680 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

