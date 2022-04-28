KeeperDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $901,519.00 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $65.38 million and approximately $901,519.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $105.86 or 0.00266657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00032259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

