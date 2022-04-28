Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,974 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

K stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.55. 1,739,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

