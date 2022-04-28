Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $108.78. 35,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €136.00 ($146.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($134.41) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

