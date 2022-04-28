Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$2.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYPF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

