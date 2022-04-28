Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after buying an additional 444,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $75,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

