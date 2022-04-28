Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 469.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

