Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $258,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

