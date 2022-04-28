Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $283,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

