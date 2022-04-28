Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

