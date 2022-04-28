Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 573 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $172.47 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.