Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $345,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 448.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $43.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

