Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

