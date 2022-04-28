Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.06

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.49. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 5,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.