Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $123,283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

