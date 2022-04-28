Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.69.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.