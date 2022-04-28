Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 104.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.