Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 285,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 217,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 169,797 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 127,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 58,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

