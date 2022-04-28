Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $265,416.97 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $265,416.97 and approximately $312,550.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.81 or 0.07325971 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00054809 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

