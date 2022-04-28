Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $79.60 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,100,021 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

