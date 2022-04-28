KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. 6,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 7,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFVG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

