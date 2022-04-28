Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KLYCY remained flat at $$8.21 during trading hours on Thursday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

