KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,483.45 and $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006470 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00268725 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00272509 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.