L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.
Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.63. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.
LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.73.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
