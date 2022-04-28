L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.35-13.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.3-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.63. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.