Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.25-$21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.50.

LH stock traded down $12.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.66. 1,827,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.16. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.24. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.62.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,849,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.