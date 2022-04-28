Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $235.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.62.

LH stock opened at $253.04 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $245.98 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.39.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

