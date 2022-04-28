Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $456.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $514.85 and a 200-day moving average of $591.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $449.50 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

