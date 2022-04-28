LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.28

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.28 and last traded at $99.33, with a volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.81.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 150.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

