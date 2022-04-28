LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LCNB by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LCNB by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

