Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $706,611.94 and approximately $23,500.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.70 or 0.07247877 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

