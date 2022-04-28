Lee Financial Co Has $40.68 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.82% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $40,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,010. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

