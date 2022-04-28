Lee Financial Co Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.64. 1,472,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,303,043. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

